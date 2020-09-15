Huawei Ireland appoints Tony Yangxu as new CEO

Company reaffirms commitment to national rollout of 5G

Huawei Ireland has appointed Tony Yangxuto as chief executive officer, assuming overall responsibility for the company’s carrier, enterprise and consumer business units, including the national rollout of 5G.

Tony joined Huawei in 2006, and has held several senior positions within the company, including roles in the Asia Pacific region and most recently as sales director for Huawei UK. In these positions, he was responsible for business strategy development, improving sales revenue and contributing to the growth of Huawei in these markets.

Commenting on his new role, Tony Yangxu said: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the Huawei Ireland team and help contribute to Ireland’s recovery at such a challenging time. Huawei Ireland is fully committed to playing an active part in helping to create world-leading digital infrastructure throughout the country, including broadband and 5G, which will be essential for Ireland’s future economic success.”

Huawei employs more than 500 staff directly and indirectly throughout the country, primarily at its Dublin, Athlone and Cork research and development sites.

Huawei works with a number of Irish third level institutions, including Trinity College Dublin, Dublin City University, University of Limerick, University College Dublin, and University College Cork. The company also partners key Science Foundation Ireland centres such as Connect, Insight, Adapt and Lero.

In 2018, Huawei Ireland received a Technology Ireland award for its work with Adapt which focused on a system that enables automatic in-scene detection and placement of advertisements in videos.

TechCentral Reporters