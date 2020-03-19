HSE portal to manage patient communications in response to Covid-19

A collaboration between the HSE and Irish portal firm Wellola has resulted in the launch of a new secure communication portal for GPs and primary care providers.

This care-enabling technology supports clinicians to keep people well and treat those that are unwell, in the community where possible. Its aim is also to protect those medical practitioners on the front line.

Available at www.hsecovid19.ie with mobile apps due next week, Irish GPs and primary care providers can set up an account that will allow them to communicate with their patients through:

Online booking video consultation

Secure messaging

Form completion to assist in triaging

Resource sharing

Payment functionalities (e-invoicing, payment in video-screen etc)

Issuing e-prescriptions (coming soon)

The app is free to patients and is free to medical practitioners for the first month and at the cost price of €19 per month after that.

Dr Martin Curley of the HSE digital transformation team said: “We are thankful and pleased to partner with Sonia Neary and Wellola in providing a video consultation solutions for GPs which will be a key tool in providing remote care and a critical tool in helping avoid further contagion of Covid-19. We encourage GPs and other healthcare providers to access and use this service which is provided at cost.”

TechCentral Reporters