HPE streamlines global reward programme to boost partner sales

Sales Pro Community programme aims to streamline regional pricing

HPE has unveiled a wave of new offerings to channel partners, including a unified global reward programme for partners’ sales teams.

The vendor has launched the HPE Sales Pro Community, a programme that aims to streamline regional pricing, rewards and the deal registration process into a more “harmonised” experience.

The programme will also allow partners’ sales teams access to the same learning tools as HPE employees, while merging several new and current resource suites into a single global portal.

These include the HPE partner ready sales certification and internal sales accreditation program, among other virtual resources. The vendor said it hoped to encourage its own sales employees and partners to work “as one team”.

“Simplified and harmonised global pricing and deal registration processes will ensure partners benefit from an improved user experience and usage of a new global pricing tool,” HPE said. “Furthermore, the alignment of HPE Partner Demo Program across all geographies will provide partners with discounts that are more competitive.”

Announced during the HPE Global Partner Summit 2019, the changes follow the recent launch of HPE Tech Pro Community (no relation to TEchPro magazine), a similar initiative aimed at solution architects and HPE pre-sales professionals.

During the conference, held in Las Vegas, the vendor announced new certifications across accredited and master level for hybrid IT architecture, plus “additional benefits, higher recognition, and deeper levels of access to content and resources” to the Tech Pro Community. The new incentives and the Master certification will be available from 1 November this year.

In addition, the Tech Pro Community will now start offering a set of learning “paths” for solution architects spanning HPE’s “entire” portfolio. From 1 November, HPE will reward architects who complete the paths with digital badges.

Meanwhile, the vendor has launched a pilot with selected partners of an online training centre for digital marketing.

Launched through its HPE Marketing Pro Academy, the centre aims to help partners enhance their skills and capabilities in digital marketing, which will accompany the launch of a formalised Digital Marketing Partner Accreditation Program.

The programme will give reward partners who complete HPE’s marketing maturity assessment with badges. The vendor first launched the assessment in June last year and claims more than 750 partners have now completed it.

“The announcements at HPE Global Partner Summit and Discover 2019 demonstrate that HPE is fully focused on delivering channel partners the solutions, skills and programmes to transform customer experiences and deliver business outcomes together,” the vendor added.

