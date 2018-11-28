HPE revs up data play with BlueData acquisition

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has expanded efforts across the data space through the purchase of US-based AI and Big Data software company, BlueData.

Financial terms haven’t been disclosed, but the acquisition is expected to close at the end January.

BlueData, which was founded in 2012, involves a founding team that is made of up experts from VMware including co-founder and CEO, Kumar Sreekanti, who was previously vice president of R&D at the virtualisation vendor.

The business also has investor backing from a range of companies that includes Dell Technologies Capital and Intel Capital.

From a technology standpoint, BlueData’s software platform uses container technology to simplify and reduce costs for companies deploying large-scale machine learning and Big Data analytics environments.

Through combining BlueData’s software platform with HPE’s existing software-defined infrastructure, the tech giant aims to help customers accelerate digital transformation plans by providing an “easy-to-implement” solution for AI, machine learning and Big Data analytics.

“BlueData has developed an innovative and effective solution to address the pain points all companies face when contemplating, implementing, and deploying AI/ML and Big Data analytics,” HPE vice president and general manager of storage and Big Data global business unit Milan Shetti said.

“Professional services is consistent with HPE’s data-first strategy and enables our customers to extract insights from data – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid architecture.”

Terms of the deal will see BlueData’s software platform added into HPE’s Apollo Systems.

Through using BlueData’s technology, Shetti said HPE customers will also have the opportunity to launch containerised AI/ML and Big Data environments within minutes through an as-a-service experience either through on-premises, multi-cloud or hybrid environments.

Customers can also leverage Docker container benefits, while ensuring comparable performance to traditional bare-metal deployments, alongside providing enterprise-grade security with a multi-tenant platform proven in production at scale.

In May, HPE acquired Plexxi, a software-defined networking specialist capable of bolstering the vendor’s hybrid cloud capabilities.

The deal was closed in July, and will see the tech giant leverage data centre fabric technologies of the US-based start-up to bridge the gap between public and private cloud deployments.

IDG News Service