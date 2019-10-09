HPE and Nutanix’s GreenLake and ProLiant DX solutions simplify deployments

Partnership makes it easier to deploy end user, database and private cloud solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Nutanix have announced the general availability of GreenLake and ProLiant DX solution.

GreenLake, HPE’s integrated hybrid cloud as a service offering, leverages Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software. It has a built-in AHV hypervisor, to deliver a fully HPE-managed private cloud that lowers total cost of ownership and accelerates time to value and lets customers pay for the service based on actual consumption.

Businesses can use GreenLake to design and consume IT solutions; to cut CapEx by up to 30% thanks to its reduced over-provisioning; and increase IT resource utilisation by 40% by lowering the support load on IT operations staff.

The offering will be initially focused on simplifying customer deployments of End User Computing initiatives, databases and private clouds.

With its Nutanix software and server technology, ProLiant DX enables enterprises to accelerate the adoption of modernised datacentre architectures. The solution is built on HPE ProLiant and Apollo servers with Nutanix software pre-installed and shipped from HPE factories.

In April, the duo announced that they were partnering to provide customers and partners with a greater freedom of choice for building their hybrid cloud strategy.

“Hybrid cloud today offers a strategic advantage for organisations by granting them the flexibility to store data where they want it, maintain the level of control they desire and scale workloads more efficiently, to provide the level of service their customers expect,” said Pradeep Kumar, senior vice president and general manager, HPE Pointnext Services.

“Through our combined offering with Nutanix, we’re helping customers deliver cloud capabilities with greater agility, flexibility, control and choice, so that they can focus on driving digital initiatives that allow them to innovate and move their business forward.”

“Companies around the world know that hybrid cloud is the ideal IT model and they need solutions that make it easier to deploy,” said Monica Kumar, senior vice president of product & solutions marketing, Nutanix.

“Our goal is to make the underlying cloud infrastructure invisible so leaders can focus on what matters most to their businesses: their applications. By partnering with HPE, we’re paving pathways for more enterprises to easily find the right hybrid cloud solution and focus on what moves the needle to scale.”

TechCentral Reporters