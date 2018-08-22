Alex Hobbs named new IVCA chairman

Alex Hobbs, fund manager of Dublin Business Innovation Centre (Dublin BIC), has been appointed chairman of the Irish Venture Capital Association.

He replaces Peter Sandys, managing partner of Seroba Life Sciences, who has completed his term of office.

Hobbs has managed Dublin BIC’s expansion into developing a commercial seed fund market in Ireland and is fund manager of the AIB Seed Capital Fund.

“Seed funding is critical to developing an indigenous technology sector with international market reach and reducing Ireland’s dependence on overseas investment,” he said.

Hobbs, who holds a BComm from UCD and an MBA from NUI Galway, has led the development of a 40-company portfolio that has scaled into international markets. Some recent successful exits include iCabbi, sold to international motor group Renault and AIM listed REDT Energy.

TechCentral Reporters