Hikari to create 30 jobs after ProcessUs purchase

Hikari has acquired Dublin start-up, ProcessUs. This acquisition will lead to the creation of 30 jobs over the next three years in software development, process re-engineering, and sales and marketing.

ProcessUs, which is headquartered in Ireland and has operations in the Netherlands, will operate under the Hikari brand with immediate effect.

More than half (60%) of the enlarged Hikari’s clients will be based in Ireland, with 25% in the Netherlands and a further 15% in the United States. Key client sectors include telecoms, financial services, supply chain, retail, local government, and semi-state bodies. Hikari will bring extended and exciting new business solutions to both customer bases following the integration.

“The strengths of our respective teams are complementary, creating a complete skillset for the entire Microsoft Power Platform, our platform of choice for developing business solutions for our customers,” said Eamon Moore, founder and executive chairman, Hikari.

“As a business, the market opportunity for growth that this new form of software development presents is astounding, and we are really excited to bring our solutions to customers and partners around the world. I am also very proud of the team that we have brought together to lead Hikari through this next stage of our development. There is a fantastic entrepreneurial spirit in the business that creates such an energetic environment, that along with the combined experience and expertise of our team, will allow us to build something very special for our customers, team members and stakeholders.

“This acquisition will round out Hikari’s capability, strengthen our brand, and allow us to deliver fast, cost-effective solutions to customers’ business problems. We are looking forward to growing our team and expanding our reach into new markets.”

David Cox, founder and director, ProcessUs, said: “The merging of our two companies will accelerate and offer the opportunity to fast-track ProcessUs’ business growth. It enables access to a wider market and the ability to provide a more integrated service to our customers.

“We have seen from previous collaborations between our two companies that the joining of our resources results in a well-rounded capability, and we are looking forward to further developing this synergy.”

