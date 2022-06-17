HCS invests €3.2m to double workforce and revenues Hiring across cybersecurity, business applications, telecoms, and managed services Trade

HCS has announced plans to double the size of its workforce and business revenues within the next three years as part of a €3.2 million investment.

The business IT, security and telecoms company has commenced its recruitment programme and will grow its workforce to 60 during this time. Following the investment, HCS has forecast increased annual revenues of €9 million by 2025.

HCS provides secure integrated IT, telecoms, and productivity solutions to enable better business performance for Irish organisations. The company uses secure by design principles to ensure that it significantly reduces risk for customers with security built in. Headquartered in Waterford and with a base in Dublin, this investment has enabled HCS to open a third location in Cork.

The company will create sales roles across key growth areas including security, telecoms, business applications and managed services, and will hire cybersecurity consultants and engineers in response to growing customer demand for cyber risk management.

Additionally, HCS is creating roles for Microsoft software and business application developers across Power Platform and Dynamics, as organisations look for ways to support the shift to the cloud and enhance productivity. HCS will also be hiring for project managers and consultants to underpin its Microsoft capabilities.

As distributed workforces increasingly move from traditional telephony to hosted platforms and collaboration tools, the company will be hiring telecoms engineers and support staff to meet the rising demand for more flexible working. HCS is also creating positions for support engineers within managed IT services.

This investment in the business will provide HCS with the enhanced technology systems and skills it needs to expand its solution portfolio. This will enable it to provide a wider range of services to customers, helping them to grow and innovate. Customers will benefit from greater levels of expertise and know-how when it comes to maximising business performance, and can avail of HCS’ leading partnerships and accreditations with global providers including Microsoft and Fortinet.

“We are thrilled to announce this investment in our business in response to an unprecedented demand for key IT services and skills from customers across the board,” said Neil Phelan, CEO, HCS.

“We are seeing the convergence of major industry trends such as security and telephony in today’s hybrid world. We build security into everything we manage for customers, and we expect to see high growth across cybersecurity and managed IT services in the face of evolving threats and the rise in hybrid working. We anticipate further opportunities for growth in the productivity space and we’re excited to expand our capabilities in Microsoft business applications. We also expect continued adoption of hosted telephony, driven by flexible working practices and the replacement of traditional copper wires with fibre lines throughout the country.”

