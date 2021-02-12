Hands on with Samsung’s Galaxy S21+ 5G

Samsung's flagship handset reviewed and the news of the week Print Print Radio

Niall gives us his hands on experience with Samsung’s latest S21+ 5G. Is it enough to convince him to ditch his iPhone and crossover to the ‘dark side’ of Android?

We also give you the latest news on TikTok v Trump, Facebook’s virus problem, Google News Showcase app makes nice with publishers.

