Hacking the space economy with ICHEC’s Dr Jenny Hanafin
26 April 2019 | 0
On this week’s show we try to decide whether Tesla and Facebook have good or bad weeks. We also meet Dr Jenny Hanafin from the Irish Centre for High End Computing to talk about next month’s Copernicus Hackathon.
