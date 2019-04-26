Hacking the space economy with ICHEC’s Dr Jenny Hanafin

Dr Jenny Hanafin, ICHEC
Dr Jenny Hanafin, ICHEC

NUI Galway challenges businesses to go where few businesses have gone before

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

26 April 2019 | 0

On this week’s show we try to decide whether Tesla and Facebook have good or bad weeks. We also meet Dr Jenny Hanafin from the Irish Centre for High End Computing to talk about next month’s Copernicus Hackathon.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker, iHeartRadio, Spotify, or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑