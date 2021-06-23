GreenLake is the future of HPE, CEO claims

The company's consumption-based business model takes centre stage at this year's HPE Discover Print Print Pro

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) CEO Antonio Neri reaffirmed his company’s commitment to delivering everything as a service, saying he would be happy if the GreenLake name became more well known than HPE.

Speaking to reporters and analysts ahead of the company’s annual Discover conference, Neri said: “That’s the trend, right. That’s the goal. That’s why we laid out a vision that GreenLake should be synonymous to HPE.

“This will be our leading product, leading offer, our leading experience, where everything else underneath is part of that experience, whether it’s connectivity as a service. Whether it is… data services, whether it’s a load optimisation, whether it is AI, machine learning – all of that caters to that platform.”

advertisement





He also quipped that it would be a good thing if people mistook HPE for GreenLake, rather than HP Inc – a confusion that apparently persists in the market despite the two companies having split six years ago.

To say GreenLake is taking centre stage at Discover 2021 would be an understatement. There are no big hardware announcements this year – no Primera equivalent, no Gen10 equivalent, nothing for the metalheads at all. Instead, all the announcements, from a partnership with Intel that allows customers to spin up individual cores as needed to new vertical-focused offerings, fall under the GreenLake banner. Even last year’s big announcement, Ezmeral, seems, slowly but surely, to be on its way to being another component of GreenLake.

Neri doesn’t seem particularly concerned that HPE’s great rival Dell is looking to eat its consumption-based lunch with Project Apex, either, telling reporters: “I welcome [competitors’] entrance into the space, because a validates what we said few years ago about the world being hybrid, where the world will move to a consumption driven model.”

© Dennis Publishing

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?