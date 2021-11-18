Greenhouse Software announces 100 jobs

Greenhouse has announced plans to create 100 new jobs in Ireland to further boost its expansion across Europe and meet the growing demand for modern hiring and onboarding technology. The new positions will bring the company’s total headcount in Ireland to 160 over the next two years.

Greenhouse Software helps more than 5,500 businesses globally bring data, structure and fairness to their hiring process and empowers companies to find, attract and retain top talent. The company opened its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in January 2020 and has since tripled its workforce. The company serves over 700 customers across the EMEA region. Customers include companies such as HubSpot, Intercom, LearnUpon, Poppulo, Webdoctor and Booking.com.

In its commitment to offer employees greater flexibility, Greenhouse also announced that it will operate a hybrid workforce model going forward, meaning that the company supports and encourages employees’ decision to work from their home location. The jobs announced include a mixture of hybrid and remote roles based in Ireland that will span across sales, marketing, customer success and support, professional services and talent acquisition. Greenhouse already employs several people outside of the Dublin region with team members based in Cork, Limerick, Wexford, and Galway.

Fueled by a global hiring surge, Irish and European companies are embracing distributed work because they now compete for talent on a national and global scale. The ability to find and hire great talent remains a challenge for many companies and can also be their biggest inhibitor to growth.

“As the competition for talent increases, hiring is now a top priority for 84% of CEOs. Millions of business leaders are experiencing firsthand the positive impact a structured and inclusive hiring culture has on their company. Attracting a diverse range of candidates is critical to remain competitive in today’s marketplace,” said Daniel Chait, CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse. “As companies look to increase their commitment to diversity and fairness, we are seeing huge demand across Europe. Our Irish team has helped hundreds of European companies turn their hiring strategy into a competitive advantage through technology. We are excited to add these 100 new jobs to the team over the next two years, as we continue to expand our operations across EMEA.”

Since opening its EMEA HQ in Ireland, Greenhouse has accelerated its growth. Building on a major investment from TPG and The Rise Fund in January 2021, Greenhouse has sustained more than 50% growth in sales revenue year to date, and recently surpassed $110 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). This momentum extends to EMEA, where the Dublin-HQ team is also on pace to record similar growth in revenue.

Greenhouse is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland. Mary Buckley, executive director, IDA Ireland said: “The decision made by Greenhouse Software to significantly expand its workforce in Ireland to serve its growing customer base across the EMEA region is very welcome. By operating a hybrid model, Greenhouse Software will be able to recruit talented people across all regional locations in Ireland. I wish the company every success with this expansion and offer the ongoing support of IDA Ireland.”

The current reality of talent scarcity and widespread adoption of new workplace practices highlights the benefits that Greenhouse customers gain from being able to hire the talent they need, when and where they need it. Industry-leading product innovation and a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) helps thousands of organisations hire top talent, reduce bias and create personalized onboarding experiences.

“Job creation is booming across Europe. Since January 2021, the Greenhouse platform has seen EMEA customers increase the average number of monthly hires they’re making by over 30%,” said Colm O’Cuinneain, general manager, EMEA at Greenhouse. “With demand for talent so high, it’s a candidate’s world. Companies must deliver a better experience for candidates by having clear hiring strategies that create a culture of purpose, so candidates feel they belong and can express their identity.”

