Green Rebel Marine invests €1.5m in survey aircraft

Fifteen additional staff to be hired as Ireland moves closer to building off-shore wind farms

Green Rebel Marine has announced the €1.5 million purchase of a DA42 multi-purpose aircraft to conduct aerial surveys off the Irish coast. Thousands of square miles of ocean are due to undergo ecological assessment as part of the planning process for offshore wind farms.

Based at Cork Airport, the new aircraft will lead to the creation of 15 new jobs. These roles are in addition to the 80 announced by the company in September.

Established earlier this year to service the future needs of offshore wind farms, Green Rebel Marine recently acquired Crosshaven Boatyard in Co Cork, as well as the first of its survey vessels, the Bibby Athena.

Plans for offshore wind farms are at an advanced stage with several potential fixed and floating operators examining sites along the coast from Dundalk in Co. Louth to the Co. Cork coast and beyond. Construction will not only increase Ireland’s ability to produce renewable energy, it will also create an entire new sector dedicated to servicing their operation.

“Off-shore energy is part of the green revolution, however the granting of licences for these wind farms is dependent on detailed surveys of the ocean to catalogue the ecology of the target areas,” said Sarah Kandrot, head of aerial surveys with Green Rebel Marine. “The purchase of this aircraft means that large sections can be digitally surveyed over a shorter period of time, with the aircraft flying at heights that will not disturb birds or marine megafauna. Ultimately, the information we compile will ensure that offshore wind farms are built in the best locations to protect the ecology of the ocean.”

“The purchase of the survey aircraft, along with the first in our fleet of survey vessels, means that Green Rebel Marine is leading the charge towards sustainable and renewable energy off the Irish coast,” added Green Rebel Marine founder Pearse Flynn. “This is an industry that will sustain thousands of jobs while transforming Ireland into a net generator of electricity. The oceans around Ireland are a vital resource, and the quality survey work being undertaken by Green Rebel Marine will help to both protect that resource while harnessing its potential.”

TechCentral Reporters