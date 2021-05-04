Grants of up to €40k available under Online Retail Scheme

A new round of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme has been launched to help Irish businesses to upgrade their websites and improve their competitiveness in online retail.

Administered by Enterprise Ireland, the scheme is targeted at Irish-based retailers with a physical store and a pre-existing online presence. A grant of €5 million will be made available to fund fees for service providers to develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training, and to enhance the retailer’s website and related systems.

To date, 370 companies have received funding under the Online Retail Scheme to the value of €12.8 million.

The scheme aims to address the urgent need for retail companies to achieve a step change in online capability to achieve business continuity, and to lay foundations for future recovery and growth.

Stephen Creaner, executive director, Enterprise Ireland, said: “The Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme is boosting retail businesses throughout Ireland with more than two thirds of grants going to companies outside Dublin. Irish retailers are keenly aware of the opportunities that exist in the online space with many specifically targeting the Eurozone post-Brexit and taking advantage of the potential that lies in a global customer base… It is important that eligible retailers applying for the Scheme plan appropriately and examine their current and potential online presence in order to put forward strong business cases.”

The Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme opens for applications from 4-25 May. For more information, visit https://enterprise-ireland.com/retail

