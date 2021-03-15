Gradguide raises €2m following Clune Technology acquisition

Guidance platform matches graduates with mentors and tech companies

Gradguide has been acquired by Clune Technology Group, formerly known as The Taxback Group, with an equity investment of €2 million.

Based in Dublin, Gradguide is an online career guidance, mentorship and recruitment platform that pairs students and graduates with mentors and tech companies to help them transition successfully from college to the workforce.

“Gradguide was built from the anxiety I experienced first-hand upon graduation and then saw friends and family also encounter who graduated after me,” said Mark Hughes, CEO and founder, Gradguide. “We believe every company is becoming a technology company and we want to bridge the employment gap that currently exists between college and company.”

Despite the continued growth of the tech sector in Ireland, it is still rare for graduates to move into the tech space straight out of college, particularly with smaller or indigenous companies or in go-to-market functions such as sales, support and customer success.

Gradguide connects graduates with a mentor who can identify their skill gaps and enable them to fill them. The network of mentors includes professionals from the likes of LinkedIn, Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Hubspot and Intercom.

“Getting started on the career ladder can be very daunting for graduates,” said Terry Clune, group CEO of Clune Technology. “Gradguide is an extremely innovative program connecting graduates with employers through the guidance of brilliant mentors.”

Clune continued to add that Gradguide is “free for both graduates and mentors, while employers pay an annual fee. Two of our Group companies, TransferMate and Immedis already use Gradguide to recruit graduates, and our experience has been brilliant.”

