Google’s Pixel range gets low light Nigh Sight

New shooting mode for Pixel 3s pierces the gloom

In the fight for smart phone dominance, the camera is increasingly where the battles take place.

With major effort being thrown at the technology, increasingly the optics and hardware are being augmented by seriously clever software to optimise and enhance images. While some manufactures are betting on multiple lenses and cameras, Google has chosen to apply its artificial intelligence know-how with its Night Sight capability.

Rolled out as a software update to its Pixel range of devices, what is described as “a ground-breaking AI-driven feature”, Night Sight allows regulars users to capture low-light photos, without a flash or tripod, but that Google says are “vibrant and detailed”, or without any specialist knowledge – just switch on the feature, point, and shoot.

According to Alexander Schiffhauer, Google’s Product Manager for Computational Photography, “over the next few days, Night Sight will be coming to the front and rear cameras on all three generations of Pixel phones.”

“If you’re taking a photo in low light, Pixel will suggest using Night Sight. You can enter Night Sight by tapping this suggestion or manually navigating to the mode. After you tap the shutter button, try to hold still until Night Sight finishes capturing the photo,” says the Google guide.

Google has offered a few comparison shots with other manufacturers to show off the capability.

Watch out for a full hands on review of Pixel 3 XL on TechCentral.ie, including the Night Sight mode.

The Google Pixel range is available from Vodafone in Ireland, or direct from Google, with prices ranging from €899 (64GB) and €959 (128GB) for the Pixel 3, and €999 (64 GB) and €1099 (128GB) for the Pixel 3 XL.

IDG News Service and TechCentral Reporters