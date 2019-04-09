Google seeks 15 start-ups to take under its wing

Google has opened entries for its annual Adopt A Startup competition. The revised eight-week programme will focus on four stages of growth: understanding customers; brand building; growing globally; and and scaling up.

Participants will benefit from expertise and support in analytics and user experience; pitching and networking; automation and machine learning; and how best to plan for global growth.

“We’ve listened to feedback from start-ups and have reshaped this next iteration of the programme, including reducing the number of start-ups from 30 to 15 for this cycle,” said Paddy Flynn, director, Google.

“This will allow us to deliver a more intensive programme, will focus on four crucial stages in a start-up’s growth cycle and will give participants more direct engagement with Google experts. We hope that this focus will enable them scale more effectively and learn from each other through the programme.”

Following the programme, each start-up will have the opportunity to pitch their plan to a panel of select judges, with prizes including €10,000 in Google Ads credit and eligibility for the Google Cloud Programme which includes $100,000 in Google Cloud Credit.

Adopt a Startup has so far mentored over 150 companies, including FoodCloud, UrbanVolt, Jobbio, Beats Medical and Logograb.

Closing date for applications is 22 April. For more information and to enter visit https://events.withgoogle.com/adoptastartup/.

TechCentral Reporters