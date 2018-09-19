Google Maps is finally compatible with Apple CarPlay

The day we've all been waiting for is here. With iOS 12 and the latest Google Maps update, CarPlay support has arrived

Since its introduction four years ago, Apple fans have been pleading for the ability to use third party maps programs with CarPlay. Apple’s phone-powered in-dash infotainment software has a lot going for it, but being stuck with Apple Maps was definitely not a feather in its cap.

With iOS 12, CarPlay is getting an official mapping interface for third party developers. It takes more than the iOS update to enable CarPlay support, though. The mapping apps themselves need an update.

Just a day after the iOS 12 release, Google is on point with a Google Maps update to support CarPlay.

According to the Google Maps blog, it’s ready with all the features we’d expect of a quality phone-to-car navigation experience.

Real time information when you need it. Google Maps on CarPlay features the same navigation experience found in the app. Search for places, see alternative routes and get live, up to date information about traffic jams and delays happening right now. See an up-to-the-minute ETA so you know exactly when you’ll be at your destination. Never miss a beat. Google Maps on CarPlay lets you start navigation from your iPhone and immediately pick up where you left off once you’ve connected to CarPlay – because we know that minutes matter when you’re pressed for time. No data? No problem. You can still find your way even if you have spotty reception or an expensive data plans. Whether you’re camping in the wilderness or traveling abroad, you can use downloaded maps of an area so you can see directions and use turn by turn navigation even when you can’t get online. A few of our favourite things. If you’re obsessed with creating lists, you’re in luck. You can access any of your saved lists from Google Maps on CarPlay, and quickly navigate to all of your favourite places with a single tap. Save time when commuting: If you’ve set up your commute within the app, you can quickly navigate to home or work. While en route, you’ll see real time traffic updates about your journey so you can be prepared for whatever the ride has in store.

The Google Maps update is available now, and requires iOS 12 for CarPlay support.

IDG News Service