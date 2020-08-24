Google commits to help 60,000 Irish SMEs recover from impact of Covid-19

Google Ireland has committed to help 60,000 Irish small and medium enterprises (SMEs) recover from the financial impacts of Covid-19.

Through Grow with Google, an initiative designed to help businesses learn how to operate online, SMEs will have access to free tools and training, as well as financial support in the form of €4 million of advertising credits and grants for NGOs.

SMEs can access hundreds of training courses for free via the Grow with Google website, learning everything from how to get your business visible online, to how to scale your business internationally and how to collaborate with your team online.

To date, 8,000 Irish people have enhanced their digital skills through the program. Google said it is committed to helping an additional 40,000 people by the end of 2021.

“Through our Grow with Google programme, we will help SMEs and NGOs grow their digital skills, empowering them to adapt and operate effectively within the confines of the current environment,” said Alice Mansergh, director of small businesses, Google Ireland. “Despite the ongoing uncertainty, we want to show that having an online presence can have a transformative impact on offline businesses, not just now, but into the future.”

The initiative has been welcomed by ISME, the representative association for Irish SMEs; “The impact of Covid-19 has been severe for businesses across all sectors,” said Neil McDonnell, CEO, ISME, “and while we know that sentiment among businesses is rising, the future remains uncertain and the coming months will certainly be challenging.

“The Grow with Google supports and initiatives announced today will be invaluable for businesses to help them become more resilient as they recover from the coronavirus crisis, and simultaneously prepare for the potential impacts of Brexit. We are encouraging all SMEs to leverage the opportunity to engage with Google now to gain new, vital skills and insights that will stand to them not only now, but into the future.”

TechCentral Reporters