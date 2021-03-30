Golden Pages opens Web destination for SMEs

Goldenpages.ie has launched GetLocal.ie, an online directory that gives visitors the option to narrow search results based on proximity.

The platform began on-boarding businesses six weeks ago and is already Ireland’s most comprehensive local online shopping destination featuring products and services from over 5,000 businesses with more than 750,000 items available to purchase directly from local businesses.

GetLocal.ie aims to have 1,000,000 products featured on the site in the coming weeks and is calling on businesses across the country to join the platform, and tell Ireland about the products and services they have for sale online.

Jade O’Connor, VP of product & marketing for GetLocal.ie, said: “In 2020, we saw a tremendous shift to get businesses trading online, supported by Government efforts through the Local Enterprise Offices. We now have over 30% of SMEs who now sell their products online. Considering 74% of Irish consumers recently polled said they would prefer to buy from these local businesses, GetLocal.ie is connecting these two groups; the local buyer and the local seller.”

Arriving on the site the shopper can decide to search by product or by looking at shops selling nearby. Using the slider they can narrow search results to as little as 1km and up to Nationwide because local can mean something different to each shopper. Consumers can look for a particular product in a specific location or they can also browse all businesses listed in an area.

O’Connor added: “Platforms like Amazon, Facebook and Google are part of our online shopping experiences and that isn’t going to change. But too often the purchase journey on these sites ends with a parcel being dispatched from a warehouse in the UK or being shipped from China when there are Irish businesses located close to the consumer with the very same product in stock, ready for online order today and local delivery tomorrow. GetLocal.ie wants to make it easier for online shoppers in Ireland to buy from their local businesses.”

TechCentral Reporters