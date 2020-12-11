Teen-Turn Sci-Fest competition set for virtual face-offs

Hands-on programme helps girls visualise a career in STEM

Mobile apps for teaching Irish sign language and helping non-English speaker to fill out government forms, and a 3D-printed watch to help elderly people take their medication are just three of the projects entered in this year’s Teen-Turn SciFest which will take place on 12 December.

Teen-Turn works with girls from disadvantaged and underrepresented communities all over the country to help them visualise a career in STEM.

Each year, Teen-Turn participants take part in Project Squad, a 12-week after school programme where they work with mentors from Accenture, Dell, MSD and others to develop a SciFest project. The goal is for these projects to progress in the SciFest national competition and to the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

This year 29 girls will compete in the virtual event to showcase the scientific work they have done over the past few months. Participants will have a virtual booth where they can display their work and meet with judges to discuss their projects.

“As a judge, I have been blown away by the standard of entries at Teen-Turn’s SciFest,” said Aoife Carragher, SciFest judge and Teen-Turn trustee. “It is inspiring to see the ideas that girls from all communities and backgrounds can develop with the right support and encouragement. I am sure that this year’s entrants will not disappoint.”

“2020 has been a very strange year for us all, but especially for young people,” added Nicole Ryan, spokesperson for Teen-Turn. “Taking part in Project Squad and working on Teen-Turn SciFest projects has been brilliant for the girls, many of whom have used Covid as inspiration for their projects.”

TechCentral Reporters