Girls encouraged to pursue STEM careers at I Wish 2022 More than 17,000 teenage girls heard from 70 female STEM role models at the flagship event

Leaders from the world of science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) took to the virtual stage at the I Wish 2022 STEM Showcase to highlight the power of female role models in inspiring teenage girls towards careers in the industry. More than 17,000 teenage girls heard from 70 female STEM role models at the flagship annual event.

Taking place ahead of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, speakers include first female President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson; and Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy of Ireland in Washington DC, Orla Keane.

Additional speakers include Ireland’s EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness; Anna Hill, founder and CEO of River Cycleway Europe; Brenda Romero, an award-winning game designer; and Imelda Hurley, CEO at Coillte. International hockey star and mechanical engineer Nicci Daly also spoke at the event, while CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan discussed the need for a diverse workforce to attract future foreign investment into Ireland.

Highlighting the global reach of the initiative, the I Wish 2022 Showcase welcomed speakers from Deloitte, Arup, AWS in Communities, Dell Technologies, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, PepsiCo, Stripe and Stryker.

Speaking at the flagship event, co-founder of I Wish Caroline O’ Driscoll said: “It is critical for girls to have access to role models when choosing to pursue a career in STEM. If they can see it, they can be it. Worryingly, only 25% of STEM jobs in Ireland are currently held by females and this is why we hold the I Wish STEM Showcase every year, and why so many incredible women in STEM give up their time to be involved.

“It has never been more crucial to engage girls in STEM, as while the past two years has accelerated science and technological discovery, it has also exacerbated the gender divide, with women now at real risk of being excluded from the jobs of the future. Our mission is to ensure that every girl gets her chance to take her place at the table.”

“I Wish is an incredible Irish-based initiative that is dedicated to driving the power of STEM to female students across the globe,” said deputy ambassador at the Embassy of Ireland in Washington DC, Orla Keane. “My career in the Department of Foreign Affairs has given me the opportunity to meet amazing women in all walks of life.

“It is crucially important that girls realise their full potential, both in education and in the workplace, including in the important area of STEM. Ireland has the youngest population in Europe and our Government is committed to nurturing talent in our society, encouraging innovation and equipping us for future challenges. Here in Washington DC, I see the dynamic relationships between Ireland and the US across so many sectors and want to encourage girls to be part of these incredible stories.”

TechCentral Reporters