Ginni Rometti joins Teneo in senior advisor role

Former IBM president and Ginny Rometty has joined Teneo as a senior advisor.

Rometti retired from IBM on at the end of last year, ending a career with the company that began in 1991.

Under Rometty’s leadership, IBM built out key capabilities in hybrid cloud, security, quantum computing, industry expertise, and data and AI, both organically and through acquisition.

IBM acquired 65 companies during her tenure as CEO, including Red Hat, the largest acquisition in the company’s history. She reinvented more than 50 percent of IBM’s portfolio, built a $21 billion hybrid cloud business and established IBM’s leadership in AI, quantum computing and blockchain, while divesting nearly $10 billion in annual revenue to focus the portfolio on IBM’s high-value, integrated offerings.

Rometty joins a cohort of senior advisors that include Senator George Mitchell, former athlete Eamonn Coughlan, Irish rugby international Brian O’Driscoll and CNN political commentator Van Jones.

