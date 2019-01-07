German court orders iPhones pulled from stores

Qualcomm dispute gets serious Print Print Trade

Apple has been ordered by a court in Germany to remove certain iPhone models from its stores over a patent dispute with chip manufacturer Qualcomm.

A court in Munich has ruled that Apple infringed on patents held by Qualcomm over power-saving technology in its Smartphones. The phones affected will be the iPhone 7 and 8.

The most recent iPhone models including the XS, XS Max and XR will still be available at Apple stores and selected retailers.

Qualcomm has paid a €1.33 billion bond which has allowed the ban to be put in place; this is to compensate Apple for lost sales if it wins an appeal against the injunction in the future.

Apple is involved in a number of legal battles across the world, another noticeable ongoing saga involves patent issues with both Qualcomm and Huawei over in China.

IDG News Service