German court orders iPhones pulled from stores
7 January 2019 | 0
Apple has been ordered by a court in Germany to remove certain iPhone models from its stores over a patent dispute with chip manufacturer Qualcomm.
A court in Munich has ruled that Apple infringed on patents held by Qualcomm over power-saving technology in its Smartphones. The phones affected will be the iPhone 7 and 8.
The most recent iPhone models including the XS, XS Max and XR will still be available at Apple stores and selected retailers.
Qualcomm has paid a €1.33 billion bond which has allowed the ban to be put in place; this is to compensate Apple for lost sales if it wins an appeal against the injunction in the future.
Apple is involved in a number of legal battles across the world, another noticeable ongoing saga involves patent issues with both Qualcomm and Huawei over in China.
IDG News Service
Subscribers 0
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers