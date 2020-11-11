Gender bias in women’s healthcare to be highlighted at Science Week event

The Health Research Board (HRB) Mother & Baby Clinical Trial Network Ireland has announced a panel event Bias: Gender Inequality in Healthcare and Research. The live panel event will examine inequalities in women’s healthcare and the healthcare profession and look at how improvements can be made.

The event will take place on 13 November at 11am. This coincides with Science Week, an annual Science Foundation Ireland funded event which runs from 8-15 November.

Hosting the panel will be Today FM presenter Alison Curtis, who will be joined by guests from the Women’s Health Taskforce and the National Women’s Council of Ireland for a discussion on women’s health followed by a Q&A session.

“There is a long history of gender bias in medicine with women often being seen as hysterical or vulnerable, leading to their exclusion from medical research,” said Dr Elizabeth Tully, clinical network manager of the HRB Mother & Baby Clinical Trial Network. “This can result in delayed diagnoses and even misdiagnoses of disease in women.”

In relation to gender biases in healthcare, studies have shown that women are often at a disadvantage when it comes to diagnosis and treatment. The panel will examine how international research can be applied to Irish healthcare and research.

To register for the panel event, visit www.bias-womens-health.com

