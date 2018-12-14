GDPR a ‘well thought out piece of legislation’

While it could be argued there is still something of a watching brief with regard to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and our own data protection authorities, the regulations are certainly being noticed around the world.

In a grilling before the US Congress, Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave the regulation a broad endorsement, referring to it as a “well thought out piece of legislation,” adding that it would be good for tech companies to have a uniformity in regulation around the world.

Taking on these themes, the annual data protection conference from the Association of Data Protection Officers and the Irish Computer Society, will address the impact of the regulations and more from the professional’s perspective.

The conference in January will provide the data protection professionals’ perspective on some of the challenges arising from GDPR, the 2018 Data Protection Act and Brexit, as well as developments in data protection and regulation around the world.

The two day event will feature a first day of workshops around data protection, and the second day will feature the conference agenda.

A mix of presentations and panel discussions, the conference will be addressed by Minister Pat Breen, Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection. Also speaking will be:

Ultan O’Carroll, Assistant Commissioner, Multinationals & Technology Data Protection Commission (DPC)

Tom Hulton, Head of Data Privacy, An Post

Sheila Fitzpatrick, Attorney Worldwide Expert in Data Privacy

Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan, head of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau including the Irish Financial Intelligence Unit

