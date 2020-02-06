Galway start-up connects passengers with private bus companies

Hundreds of private bus companies have already registered with JourneyBid.com

Galway-based technology start-up, JourneyBid.com, has launched an independent online road travel platform.

Using the one stop marketplace, bus companies and passengers will be able to directly interact to arrange transport. The first of its kind in Ireland, JourneyBid claims hundreds of private bus companies have already registered with the platform.

While the taxi industry has a host of popular apps such as Free Now, Lynk and Uber, the company said the bus industry is lagging in that respect. JourneyBid alleges that users of its online marketing platform can increase business while saving time and money.

According to a recently published Goodbody report, the private bus and coach industry in Ireland has an estimated turnover of €307 million per annum.

“We have had an overwhelming response from private bus companies about the launch of our platform with hundreds of them now registered with us from every county in Ireland,” said Tracy Hadnett, managing director, JourneyBid.

“Passengers no longer need to carry out time consuming, costly searches for private bus hire, either online or by phone. Our system provides them with direct quotes from bus companies for comparison online sent directly to their email inbox and their private dashboard on the website,” Hadnett continued. “It’s the perfect solution for corporates, sports or social groups looking to travel.”

TechCentral Reporters