GAA rolls out anti-bullying and internet safety programme Helping children bring the respect and values they learn on the field into their online interactions Life

The GAA, in partnership with Google, has launched its anti-bullying and internet safety programme to over 100 participating clubs from the GAA, Ladies Football and Camogie Associations in Ireland and Britain, targeted at the 9 to 12 years age group.

As part of the Gaelic Games, Give Respect – Get Respect initiative, this programme incorporates Google’s Be Internet Legends initiative, an existing free, online safety education programme for primary-age children helping them to become safe and confident explorers of the online world. The programme helps children bring the respect and values they learn on the field into their online interactions encompassing learnings and activities in the areas of anti-bullying, developing positive behaviour and staying safe online.

This programme mirrors the Give Respect – Get Respect initiative which promotes respecting fellow players, coaches, referees, opponents and officials; playing fair; treating others equally; setting an example; and creating an environment where children feel confident and comfortable to talk to a coach or adult if they have a concern.

“This is an ideal opportunity to raise awareness around the need for young players to show respect for referees, fellow players, coaches, and opponents, both on and off the field of play,” said GAA president Larry McCarthy. “It is the Association’s intention to further develop the ‘Respect Initiative’ over the period of our recently launched Strategic Plan and this Anti-Bullying and Internet Safety Programme will be supported and closely monitored.”

“At Google Ireland, we recognise the responsibility that we have as a company to protect and support the users of our products,” said Shane Nolan, director, new business sales, EMEA, Google Ireland. “We need to play our part in ensuring that the internet is an accessible resource to all and that it’s used in a positive way. We are delighted to build upon our already successful partnership with the GAA to deliver the Be Internet Legends programme to even more clubs and children across the country. Google Ireland is committed to helping empower young people to act wisely, responsibly and safely all the while remaining confident explorers of the online world.”

