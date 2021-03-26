Funding awarded for Dundalk Technology Gateway

It has been announced that €338,000 in funding has been allocated to establish a new Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateway for the North-East in Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT).

This brings the total number of Technology Gateways established by the Government around the country to 16. Each Gateway is based in an Institute of Technology or a Technological University and brings together industry and academia in collaboration to work on projects within a certain area of specialisation.

The new Centre for Renewable Energy at Dundalk IT (CREDIT) Technology Gateway is focused on Energy Efficiency and Optimisation and will look at how companies can make both products and manufacturing operations as energy efficient as possible.

“The enterprise sector accounts for 13% of Ireland’s emissions,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar. “We have committed to reducing emissions by 7% per year on average, over the next ten years and businesses will have a really important role to play in helping us reach that target. How a business uses and sometimes wastes energy is one of the main things it can change to bring down its emissions.

“This new Gateway, based in Dundalk IT will provide a place for industry and experts to work together to look at how companies can make both the products they produce and their own operations more energy efficient. I hope that the work that they do will find ways of working that can be shared more broadly, with many other businesses across the country.”

The initial funding is for two years and will allow DkIT to set up and staff the Gateway with a view to joining the other 15 Gateways in reapplying for funding for a further five years, when a new programme is announced.

“The addition of a new Gateway in the North-East will have a very positive impact on companies in the region as it will allow for enhanced interaction and collaboration between the Technology Gateway Network and companies throughout the North-East,” said Gearoid Mooney, divisional manager, research & innovation at Enterprise Ireland. “Dundalk IT has a rich history of successful industry engagement and I’m very excited to see them join the Technology Gateway Network”.

The Centre for Renewable Energy at Dundalk IT (CREDIT) Technology Gateway is the latest addition to the Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateway Programme. It joins a network of 15 existing specialised Gateways based in the Institutes of Technology and the Technological Universities across the country, providing Irish industry access to innovation expertise and novel solutions. The Network covers a wide range of specialties including Pharmaceuticals, Photonics, Wireless Services and now Energy Efficiency and Optimisation.

TechCentral Reporters