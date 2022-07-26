Fujitsu, Alzheimer Society of Ireland launch digital inclusion project Virtual Dementia Hub provides online access to activity resources Life

Fujitsu and the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) have launched Virtual Dementia Working Hub, a digital inlusion project for people living with dementia and their carers.

Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a range of conditions which cause changes and damage to the brain. There are 64,000 people with dementia in Ireland and the number of people with the condition will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045. There are 11,000 new cases of dementia in Ireland each year.

In March 2020, The ASI’s day care centres closed nationwide due to Covid-19 and the charity began distributing paper activity packs to keep their service users entertained and stimulate the brain to slow down the onset of dementia.

advertisement





The ASI, which is Fujitsu’s primary charity partner, presented Fujitsu with an idea to create a platform where activity packs could be accessed online. Fujitsu recognised the value in this and invited several stakeholders from The ASI to participate in co-creation innovation sessions using Fujitsu Human Centric technology.

The ASI facilitated consultation with the Irish Dementia Working Group and Dementia Carers Campaign Network – groups that advocate for better services, supports and policies for those impacted by dementia.

“Fujitsu is proud to have been involved in the co-creation of the Virtual Dementia Hub Fujitsu,” said Fujitsu CEO Tony O’Malley. “We recognise the importance of using our human centric technology to tackle real life problems and give back to the community. The Virtual Dementia Hub will leave a lasting legacy of our partnership with The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, which carries out brilliant work across Ireland.”

“The ASI is hugely appreciative of the support provided by Fujitsu during our time as their charity partner,” said Alzheimer Society CEO, Andy Heffernan. “We’d like to thank the team at Fujitsu for their expertise and time in developing the Virtual Dementia Hub. I’d also like to thank our staff and volunteers for their consultation and work in the implementation of the VDH. The VDH is an innovative and forward-thinking project that will greatly enrich the lives of people living with dementia and their carers.”

TechCentral Reporters