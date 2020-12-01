Interxion, HPE Greenlake discuss how to de-risk migration to a hybrid cloud solution

Webinar will explore how users can stay in control of costs, security and compliance Print Print Pro

Interxion and HPE Greenlake will host a free webinar on 8 December at 2pm that will inform attendees how to de-risk migration to a hybrid cloud solution.

During the 45-minute webinar, speakers John Stone, senior cloud consultant, Interxion, and Davin Cody, CTO, HPE Ireland, will explore how users can improve speed and agility by increasing connectivity to public clouds, all while staying in control of costs, security and compliance.

The webinar follows a recent collaboration between the two companies, which sees HPE’s Greenlake cloud services work through Interxion’s data centres. “Both parties are working together to provide an overall solution for enterprise customers based on HPE GreenLake that de-risks their deployment options in relation to how they embrace cloud, and also how they migrate workloads into and out of public cloud platforms,” says Stone, in conversation with TechCentral.ie.

advertisement





Using HPE GreenLake Cloud Services with Interxion Colocation Services, users can pay only for the IT resources they used, ensure direct, secure and high-speed access to public cloud, and modernise with minimal risks all while controlling security and compliance. The offer leverages the benefits of a cloud-like experience with colocation and connectivity services, enabling enterprises to interconnect with connectivity providers, public clouds and each other.

An increase in demand for cloud services due to the ongoing pandemic means this partnership is timely. “Covid-19 has moved technology at an accelerated pace,” says Stone. “Rapid adoption of cloud services and software as a service has opened up security concerns.”

Rapid adoption can lead to vulnerabilities, and Stone warns that your data is now “potentially resident in multiple locations, rather than one or two, meaning there is potential for people to have greater access. They say security is only as strong as your weakest link. Being able to deploy and adopt cloud services both privately, internally and externally increases your attack footprint. That’s a real concern.”

Security is one of the key areas the speakers will discuss at the webinar, which along with costs and business risk are major areas of concern among consumers. Today, the challenge for IT is to tap into the flexibility and convenience of the cloud, while still maintain security and control, and alleviate the operational burden on IT.

Cloud is not an easy environment, meaning the right controls must be in place, says Stone. “It’s highly competitive and changes extremely quickly. It’s an ongoing requirement in terms of cost management, and operation control.”

Stone, who has only been with Interxion since August, has a long history in the enterprise space. “I come from various points of view,” he says. “I’ve been in the systems integration world, I’ve been in the vendor world, and I’ve also been a customer.” Stone hopes to bring these various perspectives to the webinar next week. “I’ve been in the loop on a number of technology changes through the years, and this is a major one.”

While Stone and Cody are technical themselves, Stone says this is not a ‘nuts and bolts webinar’, but instead one that’s targeted towards high level decision makers. “It’s not a highly technical webinar, it’s a high level webinar for people to learn that there is an alternative route, which still allows you to adhere to your cloud-first strategy, but do it in a calculated, measured and risk reduced fashion.

“A lot of people find cloud confusing,” admits Stone. “What we’re trying to do here is make the path to cloud simpler, safer, and easier to digest.”

To register for the event, visit: www.interxion.com/ie/webinar/De-risk-your-migration-to-a-hybrid-cloud-solution

TechCentral Reporters

Is this an area of interest? Tailored training for IT Professionals

The Irish Computer Society provides members with the necessary qualifications, skills and training needed to succeed and excel within the profession.

Upcoming courses which may be of interest include:

Certificate in Business Analysis – offers academic accreditation for business analysts through the use of proven business analysis techniques. Up to 100% funding available

Managing a Data Breach – one-day advanced course covers the main factors which may lead to a data breach and what process should be followed in the event of occurrence of such.

Free Web Accessibility Training – for anyone who creates web content and electronic documents, especially those in the public sector or those writing content for websites.

Blockchain & new media webinar – Expert presentations and Q&A will discuss decentralised approaches to new media and broadcasting.

Find out more