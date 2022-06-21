FlowForma raises €4m to support global expansion Former Fenergo COO Colm Heffernan joins as chairman Trade

FlowForma has raised €4m from new and existing investors and appointed Colm Heffernan, previously chief operating officer at Fenergo, as chairman.

The firm will increase employee numbers from 30 to 100, with new roles across all areas of the business – sales, development, marketing and customer service. An incubator space in Enterprise Ireland’s New York office will also be opened as the ‘no code’ software company makes the US a priority.

Olivia Bushe, chief executive officer, FlowForma (pictured), said: “Our growth trajectory reflects how digital process automation has gone from the fringes to the mainstream, and how FlowForma Process Automation is now recognised as a fix for process pain points, delivering cost savings, efficiencies, and a great end-user experience for every type of organisation in challenging economic times.”

The change reflects a wider industry shift to ‘no code’ and ‘low code’ products. With IT skill shortages exacerbating the time it takes to develop software, FlowForma’s self-service approach – where business units get to design and build their own workflows – is not just getting the job done, it’s empowering non-technical people to take charge of their own processes.

The next version of FlowForma Process Automation will be Microsoft 365/SharePoint independent. While it will still integrate with the best-selling productivity suite, the company is using the new investment funds to enrich the no code offering and open it up to work with even more databases.

Original investors who are involved in the new round and supporting the strategy include Marc Murphy, CEO and founder of Fenergo; John Purdy, co-founder of Ergo; and Pádraig Canavan, founder of Singularity.

TechCentral Reporters

