Facebook rethinks privacy
3 May 2019 | 0
On this week’s show Dusty and Niall look at a turbulent seven days where Facebook tried to claw back some credibility, Apple underwhelmed with its second quarter results, Google’s share price took and tumble, and Airbnb came out on top thanks to a technicality.
To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker, iHeartRadio, Spotify, or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.
Subscribers 0
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers