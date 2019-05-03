Facebook rethinks privacy

It's been a busy week of winners and losers in Tech

On this week’s show Dusty and Niall look at a turbulent seven days where Facebook tried to claw back some credibility, Apple underwhelmed with its second quarter results, Google’s share price took and tumble, and Airbnb came out on top thanks to a technicality.

