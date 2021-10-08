Facebook blown down, Windows 11 built up

The social network comes under pressure and Microsoft releases its latest OS

This week Niall and Dusty comment on ex-Facebook employee Frances Haugen’s bombshell revelations about the social network’s attitude to user safety.

In other news, Windows 11 goes under the microscope. Is this an unwanted update?

Finally, the founders of MoveAhead talk about their struggle to get kids away from their screens and out in the world.

