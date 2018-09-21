Exploring Ireland’s Edge with Kim Mackenzie-Doyle
The inside scoop on the creation of the world's most popular mouse, the importance of diversity and more
21 September 2018 | 0
This week we meet Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, one of Ireland’s most eminent product designers, to talk innovation, diversity, and mental health awareness.
Show notes:
Ireland’s Edge official website
The Mind over Matter campaign promoting awareness of mental health issues
Promoting diversity in design with WhyDesign.ie
