Expleo invests €100k in ‘returners’ programme

Five-month paid placement will provide successful candidates with ongoing coaching and development Print Print Trade

Digital transfomation firm Expleo, has announced the launch of its returners programme for professionals looking to reenter to the workplace following an extended career break.

The programme will equip participants with the resources they require to refresh their skills, re-establish industry connections and continue with their career progression.

Expleo expects that the returners programme will be of particular interest to women who have been out of the workplace for several years. Representing a €100,000 investment by Expleo, it will build upon a number of initiatives aimed at attracting, retaining and encouraging female participation in the workplace.

The scheme, launched in partnership with Women Returners Ireland, will further the company’s commitment to increasing its female workforce from 25% in 2019 to 33% by 2021.

During a five-month paid placement, the returners will receive coaching and HR support as well as an individual development plan. Participants can also benefit from flexible working options and avail of parent and carer support networks and events. On completion of the programme, successful candidates will be offered permanent roles within Expleo.

Eimear Fitzsimons, recruitment manager, Expleo, said: “At Expleo, we are passionate about fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace. It is our priority to create an environment that encourages everyone to reach their career potential and our returners programme is one in a series of steps that we have taken to ensure this. From overhauling the wording of a job spec, to educating women about a career in technology, we want to make sure that Expleo is the company that gives them the opportunity to reach their goals.

“The gender balance in the tech industry continues to be an issue that needs addressing. Last year, 30% of our new permanent hires in Ireland were women and we expect this programme will significantly increase that. So while we are not approaching a 50/50 gender balance just yet, we are certainly going in the right direction.”

TechCentral Reporters