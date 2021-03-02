Evros, eir Business merger completed

New entity boasts access to Ireland's largest 5G network Print Print Trade

Evros Technology Group and eir Business, have completed their merger folloowing regulatory approval. The joint entity will operate under the Evros brand.

The merger, announced in January, will benefit Irish businesses, bringing with it exciting new opportunities to combine transformative IT solutions with Ireland’s leading telecoms expertise to create even better solutions for more customers.

The new Evros will provide end-to-end solutions across telecommunications and IT services including mobility solutions over Ireland’s largest 5G network and cutting-edge networking technology.

advertisement





Martin Wells, managing director of eir Business, and now Evros, said: “The complementary strengths of our organisations coming together creates an unbeatable portfolio for our customers. Evros has been extremely successful, growing consistently, not just because of their best-in-class IT services, but because of their people. The culture of Evros is undeniably strong and by combining this with the networking strength, expertise and reach of eir Business, we will drive significant value for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Caroline Godsil, operations director, Evros, commented: “We are thrilled to have joined forces with eir Business. This is a strategic move for Evros, which will allow us to extend the portfolio that we currently offer to our clients.”

TechCentral Reporters