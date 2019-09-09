Evaluating ERP head to head

Comparative event series comes to Dublin to ease ERP selection headaches

Evaluating applications for enterprise has never been an easy task.

In today’s world of hyperconnected services and as a service delivery models, it can be extra complication on top of the actual features and capabilities of the application.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications have become the foundation on which many organisations run and yet, their complexity and sophistication has grown in recent years to the point where needs and wants are more of a determinant than best of breed concerns.

A successful format to help IT professionals tackle this issue is the ERP HEADtoHEAD series of events. Taking place over two days, the format sees as many as 12 vendors make elevator pitches before going into workshops to provide comparative experiences on aspects such as finance, production, procurement, supply chain, HR, projects and sales. The demonstrations are 60 minutes each, and are based on defined high-level scripts designed to provide a level playing field on which to make informed choices.

The next event in Dublin on 9/10 October 2019 in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin Airport, will feature 12 vendors, including Microsoft, SAP, Sage, Epicor and Oracle Netsuite.

The event concept came from Sean Jackson, managing director, Lumenia Consulting. Lumenia’s consulting manager, John Donagher, will be speaking at the event.

“One of the pitfalls… when selecting a new ERP system, is to rely solely on the vendor’s sales demo because each vendor will have their own interpretation of what they think you are looking for, which makes it difficult to make comparisons. What you need the vendors to do, is to follow a predefined demo script so that you can compare apples to apples. This is the core idea of the ERP HEADtoHEAD,” said Jackson.

The first day of the format sees each of the vendors take part in an elevator pitch to introduce themselves, and present a short summary of their company, ERP solution and unique selling points (USP). Based on these introductory sessions, attendees determine which further sessions to attend sessions focused on the more specific aspects. The second day sees a panel discussion from companies sharing experiences of implementing ERP, with opportunities to meet vendors, network and compare experiences with other organisations.

The ERP HEADtoHEAD events have been running since 2010 across Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands.

