Europol offers advice for cybersecurity in the home

Look to the experts with these home help tips Print Print Life

In association with Blacknight Solutions

As society practices social distancing in an effort to suppress the spread of Covid-19, we are increasingly reliant on the communications technology in our homes. Europol, the EU’s agency for law enforcement cooperation, has provided three useful infographics outlining the steps we can take to stay cyber-safe in our homes.

Make Your Home a Cyber-Safe Stronghold

Stay Alert: Don’t Make These Mistakes

Cybersafety with children

Conn Ó Muíneacháin is an award-winning radio producer, podcaster and blogger. He produces video for Blacknight Solutions and edits Technology.ie.