ESB to recruit 1,000 staff in Net Zero push Includes roles in engineering, IT, finance, procurement, customer service, and HR

ESB is to recruit 1,000 people over the next three years to support the delivery of its ambitious Driven to Make a Difference: Net Zero by 2040 strategy.

As part of its transformative drive to deliver the infrastructure, services and associated customer-focused solutions required to achieve net zero emissions, ESB is seeking to enhance its existing talent pool through recruitment across a range of technical and specialist skills including finance, IT, HR, engineering, customer service and qualified electricians.

More than 300 graduates, apprentices and trainees will be recruited over the next three years as part of the recruitment drive, cementing ESB’s commitment to investing in career development and on building a future talent pipeline.

ESB will recruit across a range of positions including marine geologists, cyber specialists, project management, network planning, commercial analysts, customer service and qualified electricians with a majority of the jobs located in Ireland.

Paddy Hayes, chief executive of ESB, said: “Today is another positive step in the delivery of our Net Zero by 2040 strategy as we launch our campaign to recruit 1,000 people within the next three years. ESB has always encouraged and supported progressive thinkers and innovators who are committed to making a difference. When you work with ESB, you join a dedicated, inclusive and innovative team focused on powering Ireland’s transition to a net zero carbon future. Today, we are making a call for talented and driven individuals to join us as we work together to make a difference by delivering a net zero energy future for the customers and communities we serve.”

ESB Group employs approximately 8,000 people across its diverse range of businesses including ESB Networks, Electric Ireland, ESB International, ESB Telecoms, NIE Networks, Generation and Trading, ecars and ESB’s Smart Energy Services.

This jobs announcement follows the recent ESB Networks’ annual Apprentice Recruitment Campaign which will see up to 96 electrical apprentices start later this year, with the prestigious ESB Graduate Programme also commencing in September 2022.

