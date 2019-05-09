Equinix to open 12 new data centres this year

Global interconnection platform announce expansion programme, which will see it open 12 and expand 23 existing IBX data centres

Data centre operator, Equinix, will open 12 international business exchange (IBX) data centres and expand 23 of its existing centres this year.

This development will likely cost the company between $1.7bn (€1.5bn) and $1.9bn (€1.7bn).

Businesses want more connectivity with customers and partners. Equinix provides this with an ecosystem of clouds, networks and services. Platform Equinix furthers this, as enterprises can collaborate on this platform, via the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric.

Currently operating over 200 IBX centres, four in Dublin, the additional centres will improve businesses scope for expansion and interconnectivity.

“Through interconnection, Irish businesses are expanding their global reach and creating new digital opportunities by connecting to customers, partners and clouds across their digital supply chain in key markets,” said John Shorten, senior director of operations for Ireland & emerging markets, Equinix.

“As businesses across the world undergo digital transformation initiatives, Irish enterprises will benefit by being able to collaborate with an even richer matrix of innovators and market leaders in enterprise technology. Expanding Platform Equinix into more markets enables Irish businesses to further build their worldwide digital ecosystems and scale into truly global enterprises.”

2019 Openings

New IBX centres in Hamburg, Helsinki, Melbourne, Seoul, Sofia, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Warsaw are all scheduled for later in the year.

Where applicable, these centres will be directly connected to other Equinix IBX data centres within each metro via fibre links between the sites.

Additionally, 23 existing centres will be expanded: Amsterdam, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Madrid, New York, Osaka, Paris, Perth, Seattle, Stockholm and Zurich (two expansion projects) Frankfurt (three expansion projects), Hong Kong (three expansion projects), London (four expansion projects).

Charles Meyers, CEO, Equinix said: “As digital transformation is reshaping virtually every industry across the globe, companies are thinking differently about how they interact with every element of their supply chain, and a clear architecture of choice is emerging – one that is cloud-first, distributed and hybrid.

“To achieve this, their architecture needs to be deployed at the digital edge, where Equinix resides and continues to expand its unmatched global reach with the investments we are making in 2019 and beyond.”

TechCentral Reporters