Equinix to extend customer access to Alibaba Cloud

API integration with ECX Fabric allows streamlined access to Alibaba Cloud

Equinix plans to extend customer access to cloud service provider Alibaba Cloud through Platform Equinix.

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, will be extended in 17 metros globally, including Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Sydney, Tokyo, and Chicago.

In a bid to increase market demand, Alibaba Cloud integrated its API with Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) to streamline the process for enterprises to facilitate private and direct connections to Alibaba Cloud. Through a single portal, customers can now create and manage private connections to Alibaba Cloud on demand in any of the 45 ECX Fabric metros.

The expansion, along with its API integration with ECX Fabric, will enable enterprises to privately connect to Alibaba Cloud, as well as enhance cloud performance, reliability and security.

“Equinix’s global platform and ever-expanding footprint has made it easy for Alibaba Cloud to grow into new markets and offer our customers access to a rich ecosystem of cloud service providers via Platform Equinix and Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric,” said Shunmin Zhu, researcher of network products, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “This valuable and growing collaboration enables us to deliver further flexibility and security, while also bringing our services closer to businesses, without having to compromise on speed or performance.”

Royce Thomas, senior vice president, global account management, Equinix said: “In today’s digital economy, delivering cloud computing has become a top priority for enterprises. As such, direct access to cloud service providers, like Alibaba Cloud, via high-speed, low-latency connections is helping enterprises gain a competitive advantage and fully realize the benefits of the cloud.

“We are happy that we share the common goal with Alibaba Cloud to help enterprises locate services, interconnect to them and build valuable relationships with their business partners. With this extended reach, we will continue to partner with Alibaba Cloud and support more enterprises to accelerate their digital journey across the globe.”

TechCentral Reporters