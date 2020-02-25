Equinix partners with AirSpeed Telecom to provide secure cloud solution

Cloud service will help enterprises to roll out secure remote working solutions Print Print Pro

Equinix has partnered with Irish telecoms service provider, AirSpeed Telecom, to provide a secure cloud solution for remote working.

Digital transformation has contributed to the rise in demand from employees for flexible working. In order to support this, businesses must have the right technology, network speed and security at their disposal. To facilitate this change, AirSpeed Telecom will provide Equinix’s cloud platform, Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric), under the name AirSpeed Cloud Connectivity. It said the solution will provide the fast, secure connectivity businesses need to streamline cloud migration and increase business performance.

According to the company, AirSpeed Cloud Connectivity will enable businesses to privately and seamlessly interconnect with cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure (ExpressRoute), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cloud.

Using integrated APIs, AirSpeed Cloud Connectivity will allow organsiations to establish on-demand virtual connections in near real time. The company said organisations will see cost savings by eliminating the overheads associated with traditional IT infrastructure.

Plus, enterprises can select from bandwidths ranging from 10Mbs to 10Gbs to ensure they pay only for what they need. It said the range ensures businesses can access over 145 cloud service providers via a secure private line.

The joint offering, which will help enterprises to roll out secure remote working solutions, comes after an independent survey commissioned by Equinix found that 38% of Irish IT decision-makers believe the volume of data breaches will increase with the rollout of remote working solutions. It also found that 31% of businesses in Ireland cannot fully support employee remote working because of latency issues. Further, cloud is now the number one driver of channel engagement in Ireland with 45% of IT decision-makers using the channel to access cloud-based services.

“As cloud services continue to grow and facilitate the strategic needs and direction for more and more organisations, AirSpeed Cloud Connectivity has been designed to provide fully managed, secure and reliable access to the cloud,” said Charles O’Reilly, general manager, AirSpeed Telecom. “Reliance on the cloud, and the benefits it will deliver, continues to expand; and throughout that journey businesses can rely on AirSpeed every step of the way.”

“Our research shows Ireland’s IT decision-makers are cautious of the impact remote working will have on cybersecurity – and rightly so,”Kevin O’Connor, channel manager, Equinix. “Organisations must ensure that in their efforts to modernise their business, they are also considering the security risks in doing so. Remote working is all about employee satisfaction and boosting productivity. Organisations who experience latency issues won’t be able to reap the benefits of remote working, as it will slow down workloads and frustrate users. Having direct access to the world’s leading cloud service providers is therefore essential in removing these hurdles.”

TechCentral Reporters