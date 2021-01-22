Equinix joins European cloud, data centre providers in climate neutrality pledge

Equinix, along with a dozen trade associations and over twenty Cloud and Colocation data centre operators, announced the formation of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Operator Pact and the Self-Regulatory Initiative at Kickstart Europe.

The Pact marks the first time the industry has come together to solidify its commitment to ensure that European data centres are carbon neutral by 2030. The industry is seeking to play a leading role in transitioning Europe to a climate neutral economy, in support of the European Data Strategy and the European Green Deal, which aims to make Europe the world’s first climate neutral continent by 2050.

The Pact also establishes a self-regulatory initiative for the industry, which will set goals to facilitate the transition to a greener economy in Europe.

These goals include improving the efficiency of energy use; purchasing 100% carbon-free energy; water conservation through the selection of efficient and appropriate cooling solutions; recycling of servers, electrical equipment and other related electrical components; and reusing data centre heat where practical, environmentally sound and cost effective.

The European Commission will monitor progress on achieving the goals outlined by the Initiative twice a year.

Maurice Mortell, managing director, Ireland, Equinix: “Digital technologies are an essential part of the EU’s goal to become the first climate neutral continent by 2050. Cloud infrastructure and data centre providers are a crucial component within this, as we have historically provided cloud first solutions to enhance the carbon efficiency within our sector whilst supporting other industries to meet their own climate neutrality goals.”

