Equinix explores ways to reuse waste data centre heat Working with energy agency Codema on new ways to reduce CO2 emissions in Dublin

Equinix has launched a community project that will see it explore new ways to reuse waste data centre heat for vital public infrastructure in Dublin’s Blanchardstown area.

Working with energy agency Codema, a feasibility study will explore how waste heat from Equinix’s data centres could be used to support important facilities in the local community, which includes a hospital, university, and local aquatics centre.

The project is part of the digital infrastructure company’s commitment to drive greater energy efficiencies in its own operations, as well as for the wider community in which it operates. It has pledged to become climate neutral globally by 2030, in part, by launching projects and initiatives, such as district heating, that will support the circular economy.

District heating delivers low-carbon heat to buildings through a network of insulated underground pipelines. It is fuel agnostic, which helps to drive down heating costs and ensures security of supply.

In the last three years alone, Equinix, which has four data centres operating in West Dublin, has reduced its Irish data centre carbon emissions by 16%.

This is one of a number of initiatives deployed by Codema to reduce Dublin’s CO2 emissions. By collaborating with Codema on the sustainability project, Equinix hopes to further its progress towards climate neutrality in Ireland while also benefitting the community in which it operates.

“Our partnership with Codema will help us to explore new ways in which we can not only work towards our own decarbonisation, but also benefit the community in which we operate and contribute to the circular economy,” said Maurice Mortell, Equinix’s sustainability lead in EMEA and managing director for Ireland.

“Codema has been doing admirable work in its goal to decarbonise Dublin. We are delighted to be working with them and look forward to learning how we can continue to support them on their important carbon zero mission.”

Donna Gartland, CEO, Codema, said: “Codema’s mission is to lead the low-carbon transition in Dublin, and one of the ways we have been successfully doing this is by identifying and implementing new innovative solutions to help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. We have enough waste and renewable heat available in Dublin to completely move all buildings away from fossil fuel heating, and working with progressive and ambitious industry stakeholders like Equinix enables us to bring these district heating projects to reality.”

TechCentral Reporters

