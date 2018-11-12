Equinix channel programme drives more than 20% of new business revenues

Equinix has announced the launch of its Irish channel partner programme designed to enable partners to build innovative solutions that enhance the ability of enterprises to digitally transform and make a real economic impact.

Research carried out by Equinix this year found that Irish IT decision-makers are pursuing many and varied objectives. Half cited improving IT security as a top priority, while 36% are looking for ways to improve user experience. A further 29% put migrating to the cloud high on the agenda. To meet their assorted digital needs, businesses are striking up strategic digital partnerships.

Kevin O’Connor, channel manager Ireland, Equinix (pictured), said: “From our four data centres in Dublin, partners gain access to unique digital resources alongside Equinix’s globally interconnected facilities, from which they can build and enhance customer value. We are providing the platform and interconnection that allows partners to create game-changing customer solutions.

“Our research shows that almost every Irish business now relies on external digital ecosystems in order to achieve their growth targets. The Irish channel partner programme is all about building that digital hub in one location, offering a boutique selection of partners who can help businesses transform into digital enterprises and scale into new markets.

“We have invested a lot of time and resources in the channel partner programme to ensure enterprises receive a unique offering of key services from our trusted partners. Since its launch, the programme has already exceeded our expectations and now contributes to more than a fifth of Equinix’s new business revenue in Ireland this year. We expect this to grow as digital transformation journeys mature and customer requirements become more complex.”

TechCentral Reporters