Epson sets new benchmark for sustainability in the tech sector

Green Choice Report highlights commitments to environmental, societal and product sustainability

Epson Europe’s renewable energy use stands at 55%, it is on target to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2020. This comes from the newly released Green Choice Report, a non-financial sustainability report that highlights the global printing and visual imaging manufacturer’s commitment to environmental, societal and product sustainability.

According to the report, all Epson European offices will prohibit the use of single use plastics by 2020. By April 2025, the company plans to have reduced business flights by 19%. Despite expanding its employee base and warehouse footprint in Europe, the company’s employee CO 2 emissions have reduced by 6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 18%.

As well as highlighting the company’s concrete achievements, the report revealed its aspirations. Epson intends to reduce its European carbon footprint through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, an eco-conscious product life-cycle, and aligning with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2018, the company saw a 60% increase in the sales of eco-friendly inkjet printers. The company says this highlights the growing demand for sustainable products.

“As a global OEM with a large corporate presence in Europe and a wide product portfolio that supports multiple different industries, it’s important for us to create transparency on the impacts we’re creating on the environment, so that we can learn and build on this, and also encourage other organisations to do the same,” says Daniel Quelch, CSR & sustainability manager for Epson UK & Ireland.

“Our commitment to sustainability is written in our management philosophy, which is why eco-conscious decisions are present not only in every stage of our product life-cycle, but across the decisions that we make on day-to-day basis. Our commitment to creating and promoting more environmentally-friendly products and our vision to be an indispensable company goes further than just providing our customers with cost savings – it is about passing on and encouraging real change.”

Epson has been working towards becoming more sustainable since 2008, when it developed Environmental Vision 2050.

Daniel Rafferty, sales manager at Epson Ireland, says: “It has become increasingly more important for companies in Ireland to be a part of the solution and demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.

“We’re not making claims to be at the forefront of sustainability but we’re putting the right measures in place across the board to ensure that our products, services and decisions represent the interests of the environment as much as they can.”

TechCentral Reporters