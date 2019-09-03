Epson announces new range of large-format technical printers

New offerings allow users to print wirelessly from tablets and smartphones Print Print Pro

Epson has announced two new additions to its SureColor range: the SC-T3100x 24″ and the SC-T5400M 36″. Now, it offers the full gamut of professional technical printers to meet needs of professional services across industry sectors.

The SC-T3100x builds on the success of its predecessor the SC-T3100. The entry-level desktop printer delivers affordable, reliable performance ideal for poster producers, small point of sale businesses and educators. For convenience and low running costs, it uses a refillable ink solution (140ml refillable bottles) rather than cartridges. It has a touch screen, Wi-Fi, low TCO and nozzle verification technology to prevent misprints, while boasting the smallest footprint in the range.

The SC-T5400M is a multi-functional, large format technical printer developed for those working in the construction and reprographics industries. It has direct scan and print from USB, a touch panel interface based on 4.3″ colour LCD and the longest scanning in its category (30.5m).

“It’s our job to make professionals more efficient and creative,” said Marco van Niekerk, senior product manager, professional graphics, Epson. “Whether it’s scanning detailed CAD drawings, or printing POS and posters, these printers are built to impress.”

The SureColor SC-T3100x will be available in November 2019, and SC-T5400M will be available later this month.

TechCentral Reporters