Entegro announces expansion plan to support NBP roll-out

Kilkenny firm scales up following contract win Print Print Trade

Entegro has announced plans to set up a design support centre in Poland, creating 70 new jobs across Ireland and Poland. The centre will create 20 new jobs, while the telecommunications specialists said it would recruit 50 additional staff in Ireland over the coming year.

The expansion comes folloing Entegro’s securing the contract to survey and design the fibre optic network underpinning the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

The Kilkenny-headquartered company said it is creating additional posts to meet growing demand from projects in Ireland and abroad, including its ongoing works for the NBP network rollout, as well as work on the Fibrus Northern Ireland project for the design and delivery of fibre infrastructure throughout the six counties.

advertisement





Recruitment is already underway for multiple new positions across various disciplines, ranging from FTTH design engineers, GIS technicians, field surveyors and project managers in addition to several supporting roles to be based in Kilkenny city.

Entegros’ design capacity has grown significantly over the past year and the company is actively recruiting for multiple new positions across various disciplines to meet growing demand nationally and internationally, according to CEO, Jim Doyle.

“As a business, we are delighted to be involved in the delivery of such an ambitious and vital project as the National Broadband Plan,” said Doyle. “It will provide much-needed, future- proofed connectivity in rural Ireland. Through the NBI contract and ongoing work with existing clients such as Virgin Media IE, Siro, Fibrus NI, Cityfibre UK and Century Link US we are helping people to work remotely, and we are sustaining jobs locally.

“Covid has presented challenges but the entire Entegro team has really stepped up to the mark and without their professionalism, hard work and teamwork, our continued success and growth would not have been possible.”

The firm has grown from 80 staff since Entegro was launched in October 2019 to 150 today. Further growth is projected by 2022, it says. Its engineering team, based at Entegro’s centre of excellence in Kilkenny city, is currently surveying across Carlow and Kilkenny and engineers are also deployed further afield to Tipperary town, Castlebar, Sligo, Longford and Leitrim.

The company’s expansion into Poland will also support works in Kilkenny and help meet the global demand for digital networks services. The new hub is expected to be up and running in the coming months.

TechCentral Reporters