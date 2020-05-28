National Broadband Ireland awards nework design contract to entegro

Kilkenny-based firm on the lookout for new talent Print Print Trade

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has awarded the contract to survey and design the fibre optic netwrk underpinning the National Broadband Plan to entegro.

The Kilkenny-headquartered company has already begun in Carlow – with Tipperary to follow soon after – and will involve a 70-strong dedicated team working in rural communities and survey locations nationwide.

Working in conjunction with NBI, entegro is committed to providing local and national employment opportunities for those within the sector, and will support graduates and apprentices who wish to enter the industry. This level of growth for the company shows promising indicators as Ireland begins to emerge from Covid-19 restrictions.

Jim Doyle, managing director, entegro, said: “This hugely significant project is akin to the rural electrification of Ireland. There is not one home, family, business or community in rural Ireland that will not benefit from being connected to this fibre network.

“We look forward to the challenge, and to playing our part in the development and delivery of such a critical infrastructure project, that will be vital in Ireland’s future prosperity and growth.”

The National Broadband Plan will span 96% of the country’s land mass and connect even the most remote parts of rural Ireland.

An ongoing recruitment drive has been active for several roles including network designers engineers, experience surveyors and trainees wishing to enter the industry. Applications are being taken at careers@entegro.ie and can be viewed on https://entegro.ie/careers/.

TechCentral Reporters